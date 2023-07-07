William Saliba signs Arsenal extension

William Saliba has signed a contract extension to remain at Arsenal through 2027, the club announced. The 22-year old centerback’s previous contract was set to expire in June 2024. Unsurprisingly, there was reported interest in his services from top clubs in Europe before the two sides agreed to the new deal last month.

On est ensemble.



Wilo stays ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XxsneBf90m — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 7, 2023

The contract will pay Saliba £10M a year, which is about £192K per week. That salary places him somewhere in the 5-10 range among Premier League defenders in terms of salary. It’s a significant raise on the £40K he was reportedly earning on his previous deal, but his excellent performance last season (and Arsenal’s dip in form without him in the lineup) justify the jump.

Let’s be honest: he is a top 5 centerback in the Premier League and might be higher. At times last season, he was playing as well as anybody. If you were drafting PL centerbacks for combined skill and age, you’d probably take Ruben Dias first. I don’t think anybody would have too much of an issue with taking William Saliba second.

The new weekly wage appropriately acknowledges his talent and value to the club while leaving room for another raise in a few years without getting to an unreasonable number should Saliba continue to be a dominant force. It’s a solid and fair deal.

Saliba joins Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Aaron Ramsdale in signing contract extensions with Arsenal within the last year. The club have essentially locked in their core young players for the next four to five years (minus Martin Ødegaard who is under contract through 2025, so not quite as pressing of a need to extend him). To that core, they’ve added Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber. And they’ve gotten all that business out of the way early in the summer so that everyone can focus on preseason.