Farewell, Xhaka

After weeks of speculation, Granit Xhaka’s rollercoaster ride of a career at Arsenal finally came to an end on Thursday morning, signing for Bayer Leverkusen after completing one of the most remarkable player redemption arcs in recent memory. For seven seasons and under three managers, Xhaka represented Arsenal - often for better, occasionally for worse, but with a metronomic regularity that would make an atomic clock blush.

Even as little as a year ago, few could have imagined the type of glowing send off Xhaka has received from the club and supporters. During his time in London, the views and opinions on the Swiss midfielder spanned as far and as wide as the continents that connect the Arsenal fandom. Through seven seasons, he remained a lightning rod, a magnet for division and scrutiny. He was rarely who we wanted him to be, but he was more often than not who we needed him to be - a leader and commanding presence through uncertain times.

Joining the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, he arrived on the heels of a failed title campaign that saw the Gunners finish 2nd to Leicester City in their first season following promotion to the Premier League. And now, he leaves following a failed title campaign during a season where Arsenal once again finished 2nd while Leicester were relegated back to the Championship. The English teacher in me appreciates the poetic symmetry of it, seemingly appropriate bookends on his Arsenal career.

In a way, he was the perfect analogue for the club during its most tumultuous era. His early years at the club were occasionally awful, sometimes inspiring, but largely inconsistent. As he grew into his role, his mistakes remained, but his influence and leadership became more apparent, as he soon became Arsenal’s captain, a role he retained from Wenger to Unai Emery to Mikel Arteta. Despite being stripped of his captaincy after the infamous row with fans during the Crystal Palace match in 2019, he remained a leader on the pitch.

To the optimist, Granit Xhaka was proof that even the most flawed of us are capable of redemption when given a chance and the belief and support of those around you. To the countless pessimists, well, I’m sure they could give you 2,000 reasons why he is more or less the devil incarnate and indirectly responsible for the pandemic, inflation, and climate change. And while some of his criticisms were deserved, he was far from the villain some believed him to be.

After the club developed an unfair reputation for not liking it “up them” during their downturn, he brought, as Troy Deeney would say, cojones to the side. He never backed down from a challenge. His penchant for confrontation was sometimes costly, but if an Arsenal player was on the receiving end of some dirty pool, there was Xhaka, stuck in the middle. I’m sure there will be a handful of times in the coming season where we all watch and say “where’s Xhaka when you need him” to ourselves.

Granit Xhaka was an imperfect player who came in during an imperfect time for Arsenal. He became a central part of the club through multiple managerial, tactical, and identity changes. In fitting fashion, he saved his best season for last with 9 goals, 7 assists, and zero red cards, helping usher in what could be a new era of Arsenal success as he is off to seek a new challenge. He leaves with his head held high and with two FA Cups and Community Shields each to his name.

While he will never have a statue outside the Emirates, he more than deserves his flowers today. Good luck and Godspeed, Granit. Thanks for everything.