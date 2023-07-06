Assistant coach Steve Round leaves Arsenal

Assistant coach Steve Round has left Arsenal by mutual agreement, per Charles Watts. The departure comes as a bit of a surprise, at least judging by the reaction from the Arsenal media. Round, along with Albert Stuivenberg, was one of Mikel Arteta’s first hires and a trusted lieutenant. The two met at Everton when Round coached Arteta as an assistant to David Moyes.

Said Edu of Round’s departure:

As preparations for the new men’s season get underway we can confirm Steve Round has left the club by mutual agreement. ”Steve joined the club as part of our new coaching staff in December 2019 when Mikel started his role as head coach. During his time with us, Steve played an integral role working with our men’s 1st team players & helping the significant progress which we have made... We thank Steve for his contribution to Arsenal Football Club and wish him and his family all the best of health and happiness.

The aforementioned Stuivenberg now stands alone in the hierarchy of Arteta’s assistants, at least in terms of tenure. Miguel Molina and Carlos Cuesta round out the assistant coaches. They’re joined by goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana and set piece specialist Nicolas Jover.

It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta will hire a new assistant to replace the departing Round. There has already been hopeful speculation that Santi Cazorla, who left Qatari side Al-Sadd this summer and has consistently expressed his love for and desire to return to Arsenal, might rejoin the club as a coach. That particular piece of wishful thinking may have to wait. Reports are that Santi is mulling a return to Villareal for one final season as a player.

I’m sure we’ll learn more in the coming days and weeks about the reasons for Round’s sudden departure and about potential replacements on the coaching staff.