Reiss Nelson signs new Arsenal contract

Reiss Nelson has extended his Arsenal contract, the club announced today. The 23-year old winger was out of contract and close to leaving the club but had a late change of heart, reportedly aided by the Gunners coming back to the table with an improved offer. Nelson, who has been at Arsenal since he was 8 years old, wants “to prove to him [Mikel Arteta], prove to everyone around, how many levels I can actually go to.”

Arteta has consistently spoken about how highly he thinks of Nelson and seems to have been a big part of why the winger decided to remain in North London. The manager’s influence extends beyond the person influence, too. Nelson recognizes Arteta’s integral role in “the rise Arsenal have taken” and “want[s] to be part of the journey.”

To announce the new contract, Arsenal put together an excellent photo montage.

Our Reiss. Here to stay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hTROO5YpXB — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 6, 2023

Hopefully Nelson’s new, long-term (reportedly 4 years) deal is an indicator that Mikel Arteta trusts the winger and will comfortable using him more to rest the first choice attackers, Bukayo Saka in particular. Saka has played in all 38 Premier League matches for two consecutive seasons and with Arsenal back in the Champions League, his workload could increase next season. Resting Saka for matches against weaker Premier League teams, especially because those are the clubs most likely to kick the you-know-what out of him, will be imperative to keeping him fit all season. That’s where Nelson comes in — those should be his matches to play.

Nelson has shown that he has the quality, see e.g. below and / or his brace against Nottingham Forest. His stats, albeit in a limited sample size, are excellent. My biggest concern is whether he can stay healthy. He has struggled with injuries for most of his career and has missed chunks of matches (10+) at a time.

I’ll take any excuse to post that goal again — it was one of the highlights of the season.

Reiss Nelson has the talent and skill to be a meaningful contributor at Arsenal. Even if he doesn’t quite get to that level, hopefully he’ll have a handful of moments like the Bournemouth goal. Either way, it feels good keeping a Hale End product around.