Report: Rob Holding to leave Arsenal this summer

Rob Holding could leave Arsenal this summer, according to Ed Aarons of The Guardian. The 27-year old’s Arsenal contract runs through the end of this season, and the club have the option to extend it by an additional year. That means the Gunners don’t have to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free. He could go out on loan, see his contract extended, and be sold next summer.

Holding should have decent value in a straight sale. He’s British, qualifies as homegrown, and has nearly 100 Premier League appearances to his name. He’s not a title-challenger level centerback and his skillset isn’t suited to Mikel Arteta’s style because he’s not great with the ball at his feet, but he’d be a more than suitable starting centerback for a bottom half club. He’s excellent in the air and knows the Premier League game well.

In the comments for a recent article, I suggested that Rob Holding might be content with his place at Arsenal. If he wants to play, he absolutely should seek a loan / sale. If he’s fine to be at Arsenal, stay in a familiar surrounding, and live in London, staying is a fine option.

With the addition of Jurrien Timber, Arsenal have excellent depth on the backline. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the starting centerback pairing with Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko on either side. Timber and Jakub Kiwior are the backup centerbacks and can both deputize at fullback, too. Right now, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are the backup fullbacks, and both can play centrally if needed. Holding can only play right centerback and is third (at best) on the depth chart and might even be fourth in that spot.

It’s been clear for more than a season that Rob Holding isn’t at the level to which Arsenal aspire — think back to the Tottenham match in May 2022 where he was sent off in the first half. And that’s fine! Holding has had excellent runs of form in his time with the club, but Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have outgrown him. It’s a clear indication that the team is moving in the right direction.

That said, you can’t help but like him. He seems to be a smiling, positive influence on the training ground and in the locker room. He’s probably the staunchest supporter of the Arsenal women among the men’s first team. To my knowledge, he’s never publicly complained about playing time or anything else related to the club. And the resurrection of his hairline is the stuff of legend.

All that taken together is probably why he’s stuck around for so long. Maybe not the hair part, but you never know. Rob Holding is a good dude. I hope that he ends up somewhere that suits him and keeps that smile on his face.