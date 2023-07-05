Arsenal, Ajax agree to Jurrien Timber transfer

Arsenal have reached an agreement to buy Jurrien Timber from Ajax, per multiple reports. The Gunners will pay £34.3M plus £4.3M in “largely realistic bonuses” for the transfer. The 22-year old played mostly centerback last season in the Eredivisie but played on the right side of a back three for the Netherlands at the World Cup and is reportedly being targeted for his ability to cover at right back, as well.

Timber is an excellent passer, among the statistical best in Europe last season for centerbacks. He made the most passes into the final third (399) of any CB in a “big” league. This chart compares his stats to other CBs in the “Next 8 Competitions” as defined by fbref. The passing stats speak for themselves as does his progressive dribbling.

His on-ball abilities and positional flexibility make him an excellent addition for Arsenal. Should he fill-in for William Saliba, the Gunners won’t lose that all-important anchor point for their buildup. Timber might play an inverted role, mirroring Oleksandr Zinchenko on the other side. Timber can also give Ben White, who played in every Premier League match last season, a break at right back.

There are some question marks about his defensive capabilities but that’s no different than the scouting report on Zinchenko when he joined. Zinchenko was good enough as a defender, and I expect Timber will be largely the same. And the Gunners just added a £100M shield in front of their defense named Declan Rice.

Both Timber and Declan Rice are expected to be officially announced by the club by the end of the week. What a week for the Gunners.