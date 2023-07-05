Who will provide this year’s iconic Women’s World Cup moments?

There are moments in our lives that we can recall with perfect clarity. Where we were, what we were doing, who was there, and what happened. For me, one of those moments is watching the U.S. Women win the 1999 World Cup on penalty kicks.

I was sitting in a sports bar in the Mall of America. I ate chicken nuggets (I was 12 at the time). My family — mom, dad, and sister — were there because we were on our way back to D.C. from a vacation in central Minnesota. We may have been the only people in the place who cared about the game. We were seated in a back corner near one of the smallest TVs. We had to request they change it to the final.

When we sat down, we had no idea that in just under three hours, we were going to witness an iconic moment in American sports, perhaps still the biggest moment in USWNT history. And with four World Cups and four Gold Medals, that’s saying something.

If you’re a soccer fan and you didn’t see it live or on the highlights in ‘99, you’ve undoubtedly seen the picture elsewhere. Brandi Chastain on her knees yelling in exaltation, eyes closed, arms half-raised, one hand clutching her just-removed jersey, and that black sports bra. Iconic.

The moment being immortalized on the cover of Sports Illustrated probably helped cement the image in my mind, if I’m being fully honest. But still, I’ll remember that celebration with perfect clarity for the rest of my life.

I’ve watched every Women’s World Cup since then, eagerly searching for more of those magical moments. I doubt any will ever match Chastain’s celebration, but some have come pretty close. Abby Wambach’s 122nd-minute headed equalizer against Brazil in the 2011 World Cup semifinal (the latest goal in the history of the World Cup) comes to mind.

More recently, you have Carli Lloyd’s 16-minute hat trick in the 2015 Final against Japan, including scoring from midfield. Alex Morgan miming drinking tea after scoring against England in the 2019 competition. And come on Alex, nobody believes the “that’s the tea” explainer after the fact. You took a shot at the Brits and it was awesome. Megan Rapinoe’s signature arms-raised celebration is as recognizable as any.

Magnificent World Cup moments aren’t the exclusive purview of the U.S. women, of course. The USWNT were on the wrong side of an all-time great individual goal from probably the greatest player ever — Marta. She scored a brace in the 2007 semifinal, helping send the USWNT to its worst-ever defeat, 4-0. Her second goal that day was a thing of beauty. There’s no way my words will do it justice — back to goal, she juggled the ball around a defender and spun her, sat down another in the box, and scored shooting back across her body to the near post.

Nor do those moments have to be goals. When Formiga stepped onto the pitch at France 2019, she was 41 years old, the oldest woman to ever play at a World Cup. It was her seventh WC appearance, to go along with playing in all seven women’s Olympic soccer competitions. She is the only player, male or female, to have played in that many major international competitions. She is the most-capped Brazilian player ever. She’s a legend and we’re all fortunate to have seen her play.

So who might be the moment-makers at the 2023 Women’s World Cup? I’ve got a few guesses. Sam Kerr (Australia) and Alexia Putellas (Spain) are safe picks. The pair are at the top of the European club game with Chelsea and Barcelona respectively, and Kerr has the extra motivation of playing in front of her home fans.

I’m much more familiar with Kerr than I’d like to be; she torments my beloved Arsenal, seemingly scoring every single time the two clubs meet. And she scores in every which way too — either foot, head, a random body part caroming the ball in, up close, from distance. Putellas, who just returned from an ACL injury, is elegance personified on the pitch. The back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner glides in between defenders doing as much damage with the ball as she does off it. Both Kerr and Putellas will litter the highlight reels.

If you want a darkhorse candidate, look no further than Khadija “Bunny” Shaw from Jamaica. I’m not sure whether a player who scored 20 goals in 22 appearances for Manchester City in the Women’s Super League in England can be considered a darkhorse, but let’s go with it. Jamaica have a particularly tough draw with France and Brazil in their group, but Shaw is a one-woman wrecking crew capable of beating an entire defense on her own. Her versatility makes her dangerous — she’s elite in the air, has a wicked shot from distance, can use her 6’0 frame to overpower markers, and will outsmart defense with excellent movement and a knack for finding the open spaces.

Also in the darkhorse but maybe not actually a darkhorse category is Ada Hegerberg. The Norwegian won the 2018 Ballon d’Or and for a time was seen as the best player in the world. She’s the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, after all. But she’s been conspicuously absent from international football because she spent five years sitting out to protest gender inequality in Norwegian football, including missing the 2019 World Cup in protest. She’s back now and may be flying under the radar just a bit because she struggled with injuries this season. But if she’s healthy and match sharp, watch out.

If you couldn’t tell from my shoutout to Formiga, I’ve got a soft spot for veteran players. It takes something special to keep up with (and often outshine) players five to ten years your junior. I’ve got three older potential moment-makers: Wendie Renard (France, 32), Alexandra Popp (Germany, 32), and Alex Morgan (U.S., 34). And of course, Marta (37) will be there, with Brazil looking to use her much in the same way that Argentina did with Leo Messi — an older star surrounded by young, energetic talent to do the dirty work and heavy lifting.

Renard is a 6’2 defender who may be the biggest aerial threat in the world — she has 34 goals in 144 caps. She also has enough talent on the pitch and clout off of it to force France’s controversial manager Corinne Diacre out by threatening to skip the World Cup.

Popp led Germany to the final of Euro 2022 (but sadly missed out on actually playing in the title match with a thigh injury), scoring six goals along the way. She’s fresh off leading Wolfsburg to the Champions League final and is among the most in-form players in the world right now.

Morgan is 5th on the USWNT all-time scoring list with 121 goals, trailing only Kristine Lilly (130), Carli Lloyd (134), Mia Hamm (158), and Abby Wambach (184). She scored 15 goals in 17 NWSL matches last season to win the Golden Boot and has 5 goals and 4 assists in her first 11 matches this year. Morgan is the only true striker (#9) on the U.S. roster and will likely start the tournament leading the line.

Likely starting alongside Morgan will be my top two players to watch in terms of moment-making potential — Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith. Rodman, who plays for my hometown Washington Spirit, is coming off a down season after bursting onto the scene in 2021 but has had a bounce-back season so far. Smith is on top of NWSL — she helped lead the Portland Thorns to the 2022 title with 15 goals in 20 matches and already has 10 in 13 this season. Both players are devastatingly skilled on the ball, capable of beating multiple defenders on any given run. Rodman is excellent out of possession and frequently pressures opposing defenses into mistakes and turnovers. Smith is a finisher. She loves to shoot, and as the stats show, scores on a good number of those shots.

We’re going to get moments of magic at the Women’s World Cup. Will any of them be as memorable as Brandi Chastain’s iconic penalty shootout winner? Who knows. That’s a tall order. But there will be more than enough talent in Australia and New Zealand to make it happen should the opportunity present itself — stars in their prime, under-the-radar players ready to surprise, wily veterans ready for one last ride, and young dynamos ready to announce themselves to the world. It’s gonna be awesome.