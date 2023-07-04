Arsenal, West Ham agree to Declan Rice transfer fee structure

Arsenal and West Ham have reportedly agreed to a payment structure for the £100M + £5M Declan Rice transfer fee. The amount will be paid in three installments over 24 months with the final payment coming in summer 2025. As with all successful negotiations, both sides got a bit of what they wanted. Arsenal wanted to pay over five years. West Ham wanted the money paid by the end of 2024.

The clubs met in the middle. Critically, the Gunners will be able to spread the fee over three years of clubs finances. The Hammers are getting cash relatively quickly, which should help allay concerns over being placed on UEFA’s Financial Fair Play watchlist in September 2022.

It turns out that £100M deals are complicated things to negotiate and they take some time to figure out. Who’da thunk it especially in a time of worldwide financial turmoil? The funny thing is for all the bellyaching from certain corners of the internet about the pace at which Arsenal was moving towards completing the deal, I’d bet Declan Rice doesn’t miss a day of preseason for which the other players who had international duty were scheduled.

Rice is expected to undergo his Arsenal medical and officially join the club this week. Expect other transfer dominoes to start to fall quickly with the deal wrapped up. The reports were that the Gunners were waiting to finalize their marquee signing before proceeding with outgoings (Xhaka, Partey?) and other incomings (Lavia?).