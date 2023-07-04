Tuesday Cannon Fodder: holiday open thread

Happy 4th of July, TSFers! On this day 247 years ago, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain. It was the start of our struggle to call it “soccer” instead of “football” which was finally decided for good in 1783 with the signing of the Treaty of Paris. The USWNT graciously provided everyone with a reminder of that basic fact by defeating the English (again) at the Battle of Decines-Charpieu at the 2019 World Cup.

In all seriousness, it’s important to pause to think about what Independence Day means. To me, it serves as a reminder of the values the founders of this country sought to establish. They were far from perfect, but they formed the basis from which we’ve developed our current, much more equal and just understanding of what our society should be.

It’s also a reminder that progress isn’t easy. You have to sacrifice and fight for it. We have more work to do. It’s critical that we keep moving towards establishing the perfect version of America. There have been some recent stutters and stumbles, but as Martin Luther King Jr. said, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” We can continue to believe in the ideals of America while acknowledging that we haven’t reached them yet.

Have a great holiday. Enjoy your BBQs and cookouts (yes, those are two distinctly different things) and your time off!