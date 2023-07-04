Arsenal Women sign Alessia Russo

Arsenal Women have confirmed the signing of England striker Alessia Russo on a free transfer. Russo, 24, joins after the expiration of her Manchester United contract, for whom she scored 22 goals in 41 starts across 3 seasons. The announcement is a major coup for Arsenal, and brings to end a long pursuit of the player. The club wanted to sign Russo in the summer of 2020, when she left the University of North Carolina (where she played with Arsenal centre back Lotte Wubben-Moy), and made a world record bid to sign Russo towards the end of the January transfer window that Manchester United rejected.

Welcome to the Arsenal family.



Alessia Russo is our new No.23 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EHItELutGZ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 4, 2023

However, the club’s initial push clearly had a big impact, and as Russo’s contract ran down, Arsenal were the front runners to sign the player, who was also linked with Olympique Lyon, Washington Spirit, and other clubs.

Arsenal’s repeated interest shows how Russo is a player that Jonas Eidevall wants. Not only is Russo a physical and aerial presence upfront, but she’s comfortable running the channels and linking play from deep, as well as dribble and combine with attacking midfielders and wingers. A feature of her play is the ability to drive into the box from the channels and her technical quality is underrated, as well as her ability to hold the ball up. In that sense, she’s a different striker to Stina Blackstenius, who plays a little bit more on the shoulder of defenders.

Russo, of course, was part of the England team that won the Euros, where she scored a sensational backheel, and she is going to compete with Rachel Daly and Beth England to start upfront in the World Cup.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Russo said, “I want to win trophies – as does everyone in this club. I can’t wait to get stuck in and grow as a player – it’s a new challenge and a new environment...The sell-out against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium last season was fantastic, and I’m just really excited to be part of this club.”

Beyond excited to have joined The Arsenal ✨ pic.twitter.com/rEEN8BSklg — Alessia Russo (@alessiarusso7) July 4, 2023

Jonas Eidevall added: “Alessia is one of the best forwards in the world and has significant potential to continue growing and improving. She has a proven track record of scoring goals in the WSL and at international level and we believe she will be a quality addition to our forward line, so we’re all delighted to have brought her to the club.”