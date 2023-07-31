Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Could the Gunners move for Kvaratskhelia?

Despite an already successful transfer window, Arsenal are still working the market in hopes of fortifying the squad even further ahead of what will be a very busy season for the Gunners. The midfield and defense were sorted weeks ago, and now their sights are set on the attack. If reports are to be believed, Mikel Arteta and co are potentially lining up a move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal are plotting a stunning move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia!



Napoli’s new sporting director used to work with Arsenal as a consultant so there’s optimism a deal can be reached.



Osimhen staying at the Serie A side makes a deal more likely!



(Source: @stevek9KS1TV) pic.twitter.com/YM1dXwAV3P — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 31, 2023

Khvicha’s stock has been on a meteoric rise after Napoli won their first Serie A title in over 30 years last season. Joining Napoli last summer from Georgia’s Erovnuli Liga, he and Victor Osimhen spearheaded the Gli Azzurri attack, with the 21 year old winger contributing 12 goals en route to their title-winning run. Although not an out-and-out goal machine, he is a very loose analogue to Gabriel Martinelli, as his explosive speed and dribbling make him a nightmare to defend.

Khvicha is certainly one of the hot young talents in Europe, but this rumor begs a few questions. Although he has played centrally at times, Khvicha profiles heavily as a left-sided attacker, a position where Arsenal currently have an abundance of options. At the beginning of the transfer window, one of the major points of emphasis was the need for a backup for Bukayo Saka that would also provide competition for the England superstar. Would Arteta attempt to play him off the right side? Can he produce at a similar level outside of his preferred position?

Another issue is the potential price. Napoli just won the title and secured a spot in next season’s Champions League. I doubt they would part with such a central piece of their attack easily. While the hope of getting a decent rate due to Arsenal’s experience with their current sporting director is optimistic, it’s unrealistic to think he would leave for anything short of a king’s ransom. With an estimated market value of €85m, the move won’t be cheap, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal want to further spend after already breaking the bank this summer.

Having joined Napoli only last season, there are also the fears about whether or not he could produce at a similar level in the Premier League. The last time the Gunners took a chance on an attacker from outside the PL after one stellar season, they were taken to the cleaners for Nicolas Pepe. Sure, Arteta has shown himself as more than capable of getting the most out of his attackers, the risk of potentially signing Pepe 2.0 is a frightening thought.

If there is anything that could play into Arsenal’s hands, it is that they will have a new manager next season after Luciano Spalletti parted ways with the club after winning the title. I’m sure it’s happened before, but I’m not sure many clubs and teams have repeated title-winning success directly after parting ways with their title-winning manager. It may affect overall success, but does a managerial change matter all that much to the player? Who knows. But it’s not nothing.

All of this is to say that there is still no meaningful smoke just yet. Kvaratskhelia was one of Europe’s most exciting players last season, so it was only a matter of time before he was linked with Europe’s elite sides. If he is willing to play on the right and split time with Saka and Arsenal are willing to pony up the money, the Gunners’ attack could very well enter a truly insane echelon.

Here’s hoping.