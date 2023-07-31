Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Auston Trusty linked with Sheffield United move

Sheffield United are in “advanced talks” with Arsenal over a transfer move for Auston Trusty, reports Sky Sports. The Blades have reportedly agreed to a £5M transfer fee with the finer details to be agreed in the coming days ahead of a medical. Trusty is coming off a fantastic loan spell at Birmingham City in the Championship where he made 44 appearances in all competitions and earned himself his first U.S. Men’s National Team call-up and caps.

Arsenal bought Trusty from the Stan Kroenke-owned Colorado Rapids in January 2022 for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the neighborhood of £1.5M. He played the rest of the ‘21-’22 season with the MLS side and the entirety of last season in the Championship. He hasn’t made a senior appearance for the Gunners, only featuring for the club during this summer’s preseason tour of the United States.

It’s a tidy piece of business for the Gunners. A £3.5M profit won’t move the needle all that much, but I think any club would be happy to book a profit from a year and a half of owning a player without him making any first team appearances. And small sums add up — £3.5M here, £5M there and you’re well on your way to a meaningful chunk of a transfer fee for a solid squad player.

It’s a good move for Trusty too, whose career is trending in the right direction. Should the move to Sheffield United go through, he’ll have gone from MLS to the Premier League in less than two years, earning his first international caps along the way.