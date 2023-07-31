Monday Cannon Fodder: support

Good Monday morning, TSFers. I hope you’re refreshed and ready for another week. Today I wanted to write a bit about the Women’s World Cup — I’ve been remiss not talking about it earlier, honestly. It’s been a little difficult to watch given the time difference, but I’ve tried to watch as much as I can. It’s important to me to support the women’s game by tuning in (well, DVRing) and consuming WWC content online.

As we enter the final round of group stage matches, several countries have succeeded in the face of an embarrassing and disappointing lack of support from their federations. Colombia and Nigeria stand out above the rest. The Colombian women are fantastic, led by 18-year old superstar Linda Caicedo, who beat an ovarian cancer diagnosis at 15. They get a fraction of the financial resources that their men’s team does. With more money, they could be among the best in the world.

Nigeria are in an ongoing dispute with their federation, seeking a number of different things that should be provided without incident but aren’t, including equal pay, better facilities, improved travel arrangements, payment of match bonuses, etc. Despite that, Nigeria have advanced to the knockout stage unbeaten so far.

Jamaica, who face Brazil with a chance to advance out of the group, almost didn’t make it to the World Cup. The Jamaican federation has attempted to disband the team multiple times in the last decade. It took Cedella Marley (yes, that Marley family) stepping in and independently organizing support and funding to keep the program afloat. Fast forward to the months leading up to the WWC — the players and their parents had to organize GoFundMe campaigns to help the team with financing training and their trip.

The reigning Olympic gold medalists Canada failed to advance. The Canadian women came to the World Cup in the midst of an equal pay dispute with their federation that they were unable to resolve before the tournament. Do you think that might have affected their play and contributed to their early exit?

Women’s football is underfunded and under-supported. And that extends beyond the teams to the coverage. This Defector article tells the similar stories of a number of independent American soccer writers / podcasts / content creators, all of whom do excellent work. They shopped their coverage around to the mainstream outlets in advance of the WWC but were repeatedly told “great idea, but we don’t have the resources to send you.” Fortunately, most of them were able to crowdfund trips down under to cover the tournament, but not even paying their own way, not all of them were able to get credentialed by FIFA, so they’re covering the tournament from the stands instead of the press box.

There has been plenty to celebrate at the WWC so far, and I certainly won’t be able to do it justice, but I’ll give y’all a sampler. World Cup debutante nations Zambia and the Philippines, despite being eliminated in the group stage, both won one of their matches. Host nation Australia overcame a slow start to the group stage to advance. Ireland, captained by Arsenal’s own Katie McCabe, picked up their first point ever with a match 3 draw against Nigeria. 19-year old Haitian star Melchie Dumornay may be the next big thing in women’s football and is headed to Lyon this season.

You should be supporting the Women’s World Cup. Ian Wright is, because of course he is, he’s the absolute best, and anything that is good enough for Ian Wright should be good enough for all of us. Tonight, when the U.S. Women face Portugal needing a result to advance out of the group, would be a great time to start if you haven’t already. The match starts at 3 am ET, so it might be one to DVR and watch tomorrow. But you should do it!