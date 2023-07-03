Report: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen agree to Granit Xhaka transfer fee

Granit Xhaka is headed to Bayer Leverkusen for £21.5M, reports football.london. That price, if accurate, is an excellent piece of business for Arsenal. For starters, it’s a significant increase on the previously reported £13M fee. Apparently the Gunners went back to the bargaining table for more money once they realized Xhaka was set to sign a long-term (4 year) deal with the German club.

A €25M price tag would make Xhaka just the 6th midfielder over 30 years old to be sold at or above that amount. It would also make him the third most expensive 30+ year old player ever in the Bundesliga. And he’d become just the 10th €25m+ player ever bought by a German club not named Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund.

Xhaka made 297 appearances for the Gunners during his seven-year stint in North London. He scored 23 goals and added 29 assists in all competitions during his Arsenal tenure, with 7 of each coming this past Premier League season, which was by far his most productive. His departure makes Mohamed Elneny the longest-tenured Arsenal player followed by Rob Holding, although Holding is the longest continually tenured player because of Elneny’s 2019-20 loan to Besiktas. It also leaves the aforementioned Elneny and Holding, along with Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson, as the only remaining players at Arsenal to have made their senior debut under Arsene Wenger.

It looked as if Granit Xhaka’s time in North London was going to come to a premature and unpleasant end in 2019 when, after being booed off the pitch by supporters, he responded by cupping his hand to his ear to mock the Emirates crowd and cursing at people in the stands. He later explained that he and his family had been the target of some particularly nasty abuse on social media from Arsenal “fans” and that he’d reached his breaking point. He was stripped of the captaincy.

Xhaka had his bags packed and ready to go at the door before Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay. And the rest, as they say, is history. The Swiss midfielder turned things around and became a fan favorite at the Emirates. Everybody loves a redemption story. All the best to Granit at Leverkusen.