Arsenal summer sales transfer update: Xhaka, Partey, Pépé, Tierney, Balogun, and others

Arsenal have done plenty of business in the summer transfer window — buying Kai Havertz and being days away from wrapping up deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. But that’s only one side of the ledger. The Gunners still have plenty of work to do in terms of player sales, and there are a number of players who might be on their way out in North London.

Mikel Arteta and Edu could ship out as many as nine first team players this summer: Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pépé, Kieran Tierney, Folarin Balogun, Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Cedric Soares, and Marquinhos.

Granit Xhaka: Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen are still working towards a deal to send the Swiss midfielder to the Bundesliga. The Telegraph reported the clubs have agreed to a £13M fee. Other reports have the clubs still negotiating price. It’ll get sorted. UPDATE : A new report that Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen have agreed to a £21.5M transfer fee.

: A new report that Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen have agreed to a £21.5M transfer fee. Thomas Partey: the rumors that Partey might be sold to a Saudi Arabian club kind of came out of nowhere in mid-June. Juventus and AC Milan are in the mix. The reports on Partey vary widely — some have the Saudi clubs in the lead and some have them out of the picture entirely, some say Juventus are out of the running, and others say he’ll stay at Arsenal.

Nicolas Pépé: the £72M man will be returning to Arsenal this summer, at least temporarily, after spending last season on loan at Nice. Interest in the Ivorian winger has been sparse, although the Gunners are looking to sell him. He has one year remaining on his contract in North London. Mutual agreement to terminate his contract is on the table.

Kieran Tierney: it seemed as if Tierney would be heading to Newcastle this summer, but momentum on the deal seems to have slowed. That’s not to say it won’t happen, but moving for the left back seems to have taken a back seat to other summer business for the Magpies. The Scotsman has also been linked with a move back to Celtic to reunite with Brendan Rodgers.

Folarin Balogun: Arsenal are said to be asking for £35M for the young striker off the back of his excellent season on loan to Reims. Balogun has categorically stated that he doesn’t want another loan and likely won’t be content sitting behind Gabriel Jesus / competing with Eddie Nketiah and potentially Kai Havertz for second-choice minutes. Balogun has drawn interest from around Europe. If Arsenal choose to sell, which appears to be the direction we’re heading, they shouldn’t have any trouble.

Sambi Lokonga: the likeliest landing spot for the Belgian midfielder this summer seems to be newly-promoted Burnley. Vincent Kompany admires Lokonga and reportedly was among those suggesting Arsenal buy him in the first place. Whether it’s a loan or a sale remains to be seen. Selling to Premier League teams is good — the PL is where all the money is, which means higher transfer fees.

Nuno Tavares: the Portuguese left back got off to a fast start on loan at Marseille but injuries and quarrels with his manager plagued the second half of his season. West Ham and Galatasaray are the two clubs he’s being linked with most heavily.

Cedric Soares: yeah, he’s still an Arsenal player until the end of this season. I doubt he’ll be with the club this season, and if he is, he’ll hardly play.

Marquinhos: another loan seems the most likely outcome for the young Brazilian winger this season. He had a decent showing at the U20 World Cup with Brazil but needs more seasoning / development before he’ll be ready for first team action. If he doesn’t take a leap forward in his progression, he might be in the shop window next summer.

It looks as if Rob Holding, who had been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer, may be staying with the squad. It became clear during his brief stint filling in for an injured William Saliba that he doesn’t have the qualities necessary to play in Mikel Arteta’s system. But if he wants to stay, that’s fine. He’s a serviceable player, excellent in the air, who can play in the early rounds of the domestic cups and can come on late in Premier League matches to help hold onto leads.

Reiss Nelson and William Saliba have agreed to contract extensions that will keep them at the Emirates for the next few years. Nothing has changed on that front — both players are expected to sign when they return from vacation.