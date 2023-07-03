Monday Cannon Fodder: safety first

Good Monday morning, TSFers. I hope that those of you in the U.S. took today off, if you’re able to do so, to create that lovely, rare, four-day weekend. It’s July 3rd, which means that tomorrow is July 4th (it’s the 3rd until it’s the 4th, that’s how it works). From time to time, I forget the date and what important days are coming up, so hopefully I’ve reminded at least one of you.

On Friday, I joked on my personal Twitter that because it’s the extended July 4th weekend, each day, people will be unwittingly waking up with all of their fingers intact for the last time. Fireworks are dangerous, y’all. Remember Jason Pierre-Paul, the NFL player. If you’re going to shoot off fireworks, make sure you know what you’re doing and don’t do it with alcohol involved. Do a bit of research into the proper safety measures to take.

Sidenote: summer in D.C. is here. It was hot, humid, and extremely unpleasant this weekend. Anytime I take the dog out for a walk, I feel as if I need to change clothes at the very least and often like I need to shower. 0/10 stars, would not recommend.

Have a great (abbreviated) week!