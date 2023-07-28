Arsenal unveil Arsene Wenger statute

Arsenal have finally given Arsene Wenger his richly deserved due. A statue of the legendary manager now stands outside the Emirates, the house that he built, immortalizing his 22-year tenure in charge. He transformed the club, modernizing training, fitness, and nutrition and expanding player recruitment. He helped design London Colney. He led the team to three Premier League titles, seven FA Cup championships, and 20 consecutive years in the Champions League, playing champagne football every step of the way.

He made us Invincible.

When I first visited the Emirates and Arsenal (and fell in love with the club), my group spoke with an American who was the Vice President of something or other advertising and whatnot at the time. Somebody asked him “who is the face of Arsenal for your marketing?” His answer: Arsene Wenger.

As my fandom and connection with the club grew, I discovered he was 100% correct. Arsene Wenger was synonymous with Arsenal. I mean, the names even sound alike. There are five statutes outside the Emirates: Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Herbert Chapman, Ken Friar, and Thierry Henry. Wenger managed all three of the players on that list - Adams, Bergkamp, and Henry. Footballers, great footballers came and went at the club. Arsene Wenger was the ever-present constant.

Wenger’s 3.5m (11.5 feet) tall statue, the sixth outside the ground, welcomes all entrants to the North Bank stand at the Emirates, a half-ton reminder of the man who built the modern Arsenal. The description of the piece on the club website describes Arsene as “lifting the Premier League trophy” - the generic trophy. But we all know it’s that trophy. The statute may be cast in bronze, but in our collective head canon, Mr. Wenger is lifting the gold one.

Arsene Wenger will be the guest of honor at the Emirates Cup match against AS Monaco on August 2nd, a celebration that will dwarf the statue unveiling.

Wenger left the club at the end of the 2017-18 season. The separation wasn’t on great terms. The club pushed him out when he wasn’t ready to leave. It had to happen. It was the right move. But Arsene was understandably hurt and kept his distance. He didn’t return to the Emirates until Boxing Day 2022. His attendance was kept secret, not even the players knew he’d be there. Once the supporters realized he was there, they sang for him, but he wasn’t the center of attention.

Arsene Wenger deserves that kind of a celebration. Hopefully he’ll get it next week. Arsenal without Arsene has felt incomplete. He’s part of the fabric of the club and that cloth has needed mending for far too long. Every time the camera at a Manchester United match cuts to Sir Alex Ferguson, I’m reminded of what is missing at Arsenal. There should be a seat at the Emirates reserved for Mr. Wenger, ready for him whenever he wants to stop by.

There’s only one Arsene Wenger.