Friday Cannon Fodder: expensive legos

Happy Friday, TSFers! We’ve made it through another week. Hallelujah! My apologies for the delay in posting this morning, I’ve been having computer issues and was finishing repairing my PC this morning. Over the last few months, I’d been getting intermittent (once every few days) crashes. I had a pretty good idea a piece of hardware in my PC was on its last legs, but the BSODs (blue screen of death) weren’t frequent enough for me to do anything to fix.

That changed yesterday. My computer crashed several times and was struggling to boot up and stay on. So I had to fix it. I had a pretty good guess it was a RAM issue, but to confirm it, I had to test each of four sticks individually. Of course, to get to my RAM, I had to take off the CPU cooler, which was a mild inconvenience. The tests ran yesterday evening and overnight. As I suspected, one of the RAM sticks returned errors.

Fortunately, pretty much all RAM comes with a lifetime limited warranty, so I’ve filed for a replacement. Luckily, I have 32 gigs of RAM, so taking two sticks out (because you should really only run 2 or 4 together not 3) leaves me with 16 gigs and a computer that functions totally fine. It won’t be able to do as much at the same time, but I can navigate around that by not keeping dozens of tabs open and having a bunch of programs running in the background.

I’m sure that story is totally irrelevant and / or gibberish for some of you. Where I think you can relate is the feeling of accomplishment I’m basking in from having fixed something myself. I don’t think it was a particularly difficult fix but that doesn’t diminish the positive energy I’m getting. I’m pleased with myself.

I built my own PC years ago and have been maintaining / updating it ever since. Building a PC is fun and not that difficult. It’s like putting together expensive Legos (and I’m given to understand that depending on which set of actual Legos you’re working with, they can be similarly expensive). You get so much more bang for your buck doing it yourself, too. Companies put a 50% markup or more on prebuilt PCs.

Building your own PC also lets you tailor your computer more specifically to your needs. My general theory is that pretty much everybody has way more computing power than they actually need. You really don’t need much if you’re not doing anything beyond web browsing and email, listening to music, streaming video, and playing the occasional game. Everybody gets upsold by Best Buy (or whoever), overawed by the bigger numbers on more expensive machines, and probably a bit intimidated by the jargon.

Of course, buying prebuilt has advantages as well. You don’t have to put it together. You have more tech support available. You know that all your parts are compatible from the off. You can take it out of the box, turn it on, and use it immediately.

But if you’ve ever considered building your own PC but haven’t done so for whatever reason, do it! It’s fun and rewarding. You learn a lot about computers, stuff that may come in handy at some point.

As I said yesterday, stay cool and safe today. It’s going to be another scorcher pretty much everywhere.