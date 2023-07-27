Thursday Cannon Fodder: intensity

Happy Thursday, TSFers. Thursday is a solid day on it’s own, made better because it’s a reminder that Friday and the weekend are just around the corner. Thursdays have actually risen in my personal esteem of late because a BBQ joint now pulls a smoker up to the farmer’s market down the street from me every Thursday afternoon and sells meats and sides. Delicious food + easy to acquire is a big time win in my book.

Today, I wanted to opine about intensity. After the Arsenal - Barcelona match yesterday, Xavi was complaining that the Gunners played too hard and treated it like a Champions League match. Mikel Arteta, always the diplomat, responded that sometimes the big crowds and bright lights get the players fired up and they don’t always listen to the manager’s instructions. Players really only know one way to play, and it’s difficult for them to switch that on and off. Additionally, lollygagging around the pitch and not trying is a recipe for injury and developing bad habits.

Arsenal’s season starts in about two weeks, it was their fourth preseason match, and the cap on their U.S. tour. You could expect them to be ramping things up about now. Conversely, it was Barcelona’s first match of the preseason. They’re likely still working on fitness and shaking off the cobwebs. Those differences alone adequately explain the disparate levels between the teams.

I’d really like to tell Xavi to shut up and stop whining. What did you expect, for Arsenal to roll over so you could have a nice training exercise? For the players to not run hard to get themselves into shape, develop with their teammates, and impress their manager? Your side got beat. Pretty handily, I’d add. That 5-3 scoreline flatters Barcelona. Perhaps you should look to why your side didn’t have as much intensity, sir.

If you want to talk about what is and isn’t appropriate for a preseason match, why don’t we discuss Ronald Araújo. He scythed down Gabriel Jesus twice in the opening 5 minutes and came flying in, over the ball, on Kai Havertz. Or how about the multiple times Bukayo Saka was fouled from behind. If anybody was acting outside the normal, expected bounds for a preseason match, it was Barcelona players.

I could really do without opposing teams playing with reckless disregard as to the health and safety of Arsenal players generally, but it’s of particular concern in the preseason. First Manchester United (Lisandro Martinez put in another egregious tackle in their preseason match against Real Madrid, by the way) and now Barcelona. Show some professionalism and respect for your opponents, guys.

Also, the referee was way out of his depth. He was truly awful. And it’s not just me, noted referee critic, saying that. It was a pretty common gripe across the Twittersphere last night. Fortunately, nobody got hurt.

I’ll likely have more thoughts / a quasi-recap of the match later today!

Stay safe and cool everyone. I was going to say “on the east coast” because it’s supposed to hit 100 here in D.C. today, but then I looked at the national map and over 100 seems to be the rule, not the exception.