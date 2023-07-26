Wednesday Cannon Fodder: Rebranding

For those of you who exist outside of the cultural zeitgeist, you may have missed the recent big internet news. Twitter, under the management of Elon Musk, announced a rebrand this week, opting for the ambiguous and slightly ominous name of X. That’s it. Just the letter.

This move is the latest in a series of head scratching decisions by Musk, who bought the social media platform last year with the goal of rebuilding it into a haven for “free speech,” or whatever that looks like according to him. Since then, he has loudly and frequently shaken the tree, with mass layoffs, caps on how many tweets can be viewed per account, and the infamous monthly subscription fee for the once-meritorious blue check mark.

It may or may not be a coincidence that this follows hot on the heels of the launch of Threads, Instagram’s own Twitter-esque social media feed, which has seen a considerable amount of traffic in the wake of a collective disillusionment with Twitter/X. While Threads is just in its infancy, it is a timed shot across the bow at a platform under tremendous transition.

Over the last 15 years, Twitter slowly became the embodiment of the concept of the marketplace of ideas - a platform for sharing and any all ideas and thoughts in real time with a minimalist interface. At its best, it became THE place for world events to develop in real time. At its worst, it has been a haven for inflammatory hot takes and and political division.

Now it feels as if Musk is working overtime to destroy it from the inside out, as he continues to further kowtow to a certain sector of free speech enthusiasts while actively antagonizing others. With the announcement of the new moniker, it feels strangely like the death knell for Twitter as we know it, in many ways.

How do you all feel about the rebrand? Does any of it move the needle? Are you one of the lucky few who are blissfully unaware of any of this? As always, let us know how you feel in the comments.