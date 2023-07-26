Arsenal’s unpredictability could cause short term pain

“The idea is to be more unpredictable every year and be more difficult for the opponents to stop and nullify what we want to do.” Thus said Mikel Arteta after last week’s victory over MLS All-Stars, where Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Ødegaard played as a midfield for the first time. The three made less of an impression last weekend, as Arsenal lost to Manchester United 2-0.

As Arteta said yesterday, there was a newness to Arsenal’s shape and system: “It’s the first time we played with four players inside, and three of them had never played for us. So three out of four, they never played together ever. So: tranquilo!” Indeed, in addition to Rice and Havertz starting for the first time, Jurrien Timber also started, and played as an inverted right back, shifting the area from where Arsenal’s full back usually inverts. Beyond that, there were more role changes: Martin Ødegaard is no longer the trigger for pressing, meaning he’s slightly deeper out of possession. Timber playing instead of White changed some of the positioning of Ødegaard and Saka as that right-hand side was disrupted. Finally, Takehiro Tomiyasu played high and wide on the left.

Midfield of course gets most of the focus, but that is much of Arsenal’s team adjusted from the roles they had last season. Even a slight adjustment can take time, especially when it comes to the high specific details of positional play that Arteta demands. Yet, it is also something that had to happen.

As last season wore on, teams were able to conceive of better plans to stop Arsenal’s attack and counter Arsenal’s pressing. Teams began packing the box and playing long over the top, looking to stop quick Arsenal attacks and catch out the Gunners high line and space left behind by Zinchenko’s inversion. While Saliba’s absence was the most notable change and affected Arsenal’s title challenge the most, teams familiarity with Arsenal was another issue.

This returns us to Arteta’s quote at the top of the page: unpredictability, and that making it harder for teams to stop Arsenal. After all, other teams get to come up with their own tactical plan. However, if it’s harder to figure out how Arsenal will set up, it becomes harder to plan for how Arsenal will play.

Some of that was put into place at the end of last season, when Jakub Kiwior played as the left back, Ben White played at centre back, and Thomas Partey was tasked with inverting from right back. All of a sudden, Arsenal had a second way to invert; we could still see a third way to add a fourth player to create the box in midfield that Arteta wants, with Timber starting from centre back, much like John Stones at Manchester City, or Ben White fulfilling that role.

Ultimately, the task is making Arsenal more difficult for opponents to prepare for. The first part of that task is bringing in those players. As Arsenal have done that, the second task is underway: to ensure the players are able to fit a number of difficult systems that build off of unifying principles. As we saw last weekend, there is a period of adaptation. That adaptation could extend to the season, and it’ll be interesting to see if Arteta goes for more of a mixed approach once the season starts. Indeed, that could even lead to some dropped points. But the goal is that come the end of the season, Arsenal will be unpredictable, and thus, will be able to better counter opponents’ tactical changes.