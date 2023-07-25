Tuesday Cannon Fodder: Watering Holes

With the season quickly creeping up on us, many of us will be looking ahead to the many months of pub visits to meet up with friends and cheer on the Gunners once more.

Sadly, I won’t be one of them. Last week, it was announced that my local Arsenal pub, 7th Hill Taproom in Tallahassee, would be closing its doors for good. While the wound is still fresh and our group are now wandering the proverbial pub desert in search of a new home, I would be remiss if I didn’t take the chance to give it the send off it deserves.

As a regular in the Tallahassee Arsenal group, the news was a punch in our collective beer gut. For nearly a decade, our small hole in the wall was our own private oasis on match days. Our Arsenal supporters group isn’t nearly the size of those in larger cities, but that’s what made 7th Hill and its diminutive size perfect. On a good day there would be 50 or so folks of varying fandoms. On average, you’d find about 15 to 20 of us depending on the occasion. No matter how early or inconsequential the match, it would be open for us, courtesy of our devoted bartenders, especially Chris.

Even though we lacked the size of other bars, we were an official Arsenal Pub, one of nine in the Sunshine State, complete with honorary placard and a listing on the Arsenal website. Occasionally, we would entertain a visitor who found us online and we would welcome them as one of our own for a few hours before they continued on their travels. My favorite were the lovely older couple from England who found us on the Arsenal site so they could catch a match of their beloved Gunners during their American exploration.

I still remember discovering the pub when I nearly crashing my car while driving down Apalachee Parkway in 2017 when I saw a marquee that read “WATCH ALL ARSENAL MATCHES HERE.” From then on, it was my home away from home during the season. It saw me through a divorce, a new marriage, the birth of my son, and every occasion in between. I shared moments with family (hi, dad) and folks who would become the next closest thing. I made countless friendships and even more memories in that humble little hovel. And now, the 7th Hill chapter comes to a close.

I will miss so many things about it, from clapping on our friends as they entered the pub to the tradition of having to sit by the bathroom door if you were in there when the Gunners scored. But, most of all, I’ll miss the comfort of knowing that, no matter the result, I’d be spending my time in the company of some of the kindest, funniest, and most passionate folks around.

But we are not here to mourn my town’s loss. Instead, let us celebrate our Arsenal bars and pubs. Do you have one you frequent with a like-minded group of Gooners? Or are you a couch dweller, content to watch from the comfort of your own home? Have a preferred libation that you enjoy during matches? Tell us about it!