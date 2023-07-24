Report: Inter Milan interested in Folarin Balogun loan, obligation to buy

Inter Milan are continuing their interest in moving for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun but want a loan with an obligation to buy instead of a straight sale, per reports out of Italy. The reported €5M loan fee + €35M sale price at the end of the loan falls well short of Arsenal’s £50M valuation, but it seems unlikely the Gunners will get that number at this point, at least not without additional teams entering the conversation / circumstances changing.

Balogun has made it clear that he wants to play meaningful minutes this season and has explicitly said he does not want to go out on loan again. Presumably a loan with an obligation to buy, because it has the effect of a full transfer, would be acceptable, but neither Balogun nor his representatives have commented to that effect. When recently asked about transfer speculation, Balogun deflected the question, saying his agents and family are handling that aspect so that he can focus on football.

A Balogun move to Inter Milan on those terms isn’t particularly appealing to Arsenal. First because it’s well below what the club think Balogun is worth (and they’re probably right). Second because cash in hand now to put towards another incoming player this window is much more valuable to Arsenal than money that doesn’t hit the coffers until next summer.

Balogun didn’t play against Manchester United, which raised eyebrows. Mikel Arteta was asked about the decision and gave a vague response, as you’d expect. He said the staff decided to “load” some players, give others time off, and that those who didn’t “load” would get more time in the future. You can decide how much of that you buy.

Arsenal have likely been hoping that one of the Premier League squads comes in for Folarin Balogun. That’s how they’re going to get the most money for him. But for now, all of the reported interest has come from the continent. I get the feeling this transfer saga might drag on, possibly to deadline day. That could benefit Arsenal because by that point, some of the Premier League teams might be in need of a striker, either through injury or the realization that their initial plan for the season isn’t going to cut it.

There is also the possibility that Balogun stays at Arsenal this season, but I don’t think he’ll be happy with that outcome, especially if Eddie Nketiah is still at the club too. Neither Arsenal nor Balogun seem particularly concerned with the lack of movement at this point, so it seems reasonable to follow their lead.