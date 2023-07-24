Monday Cannon Fodder: this, again?

Good Monday morning, TSFers. I’m annoyed. I don’t like starting my week annoyed, but here we are. The doofuses are trying to start up the anthem discourse with the U.S. Women’s National Team. A few years ago, it was because some of them were kneeling in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, it’s because the majority of them weren’t singing along.

Fortunately this time around, I’ve yet to see it from anybody of much consequence, and certainly not from anybody I respect. But it’s exhausting nonetheless. Performative patriotism is dumb. There are plenty of former military member who would tell you that they fought as much for our right NOT to sing the national anthem as they fought for the right to sing it. Freedom can be pesky like that.

It’s also dumb because it’s a pathetically thin veneer for more insidious forms of hatred and bigotry. It’s a facade for sexism, racism, and homophobia. Our women have been proud advocates for equality and social change, so their detractors, the people who would like to maintain white male hegemony in society, take any and every opportunity to attack them.

The good news is that the women have been doing it for so long that they probably just tune out the sad, little men with small online followings and even smaller...nevermind.

The women are next in action on Wednesday night against the Netherlands.