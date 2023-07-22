Report: Chelsea interested in Arsenal-linked Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea have contacted Ajax about a potential transfer for Arsenal-linked attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, reports David Ornstein. The Blues have not yet made a formal offer but are thought to be close to agreeing personal terms with the player. Kudus, whose contract expires Summer 2025, recently turned down a contract extension with the Dutch club, signaling his intent to leave the Eredivisie.

Arsenal’s reported interest in Kudus came from less-than-reliable sources, so it’s not surprising that other clubs are in for the 22-year old Ghanaian. It’s particularly predictable that Chelsea are the team linked, given their recent propensity for copying off Arsenal’s homework, see e.g. Mykhailo Mudryk, Moises Caicedo.

That’s mostly a lighthearted jest. There are only so many players good enough to play for top clubs and even fewer of those running down contracts / expressing a desire to switch teams at any one time. There really aren’t any hidden gems either, at least not among players in the top European leagues. You’re going to have overlap and clubs pursuing the same players.

Most, myself included, were skeptical of the links with Mohammed Kudus. It would appear that we were right to be. Kudus is a good, young player. There are lots of good young players out there. If Arsenal don’t sign him, they’ll find someone else, if they want someone in that particular spot.