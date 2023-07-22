Arsenal vs. Manchester United preseason match thread: start spreading the news

Arsenal continue their preseason tour of the United States with a match against Manchester United at MetLife Field in NY/NJ. Even though it’s a friendly, I expect the intensity to be several notches above the Arsenal - MLS All Star match. These two clubs know each other and don’t like each other.

In his prematch press conference, Mikel Arteta said that Leandro Trossard is fine and available for selection after a worrying knock against the MLS All Stars. As far as I know, the Gunners don’t have any other injury issues.

Arteta also spoke about developing a “plan A1, A2, and A3” for the team in terms of different ways they can set up and play. One of those is playing Declan Rice and Thomas Partey together, which he specifically said was in his plans. On Partey, Arteta said the plan was for him to stay at the club and that Partey wants to stay.

I’d recommend taking a minute and reading Oleksandr Zinchenko’s comments about Ukraine (he was asked about his country in the presser). It’s too much to copy + paste here, but please do take the time.

The match is streaming on Arsenal.com for £6.99. FYI - if you want to watch either of the next two preseason matches after today, you save two pounds by buying your match pass before the day of the event.

UPDATE: It appears as if the match is on ESPN and ESPN+, too.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Rice, Havertz, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah





Timber at the back

Rice in the middle

Eddie leads the line



Manchester United - Heaton, Martinez, Mount, B. Fernandes, Varane, Antony, Shaw, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, Garnacho