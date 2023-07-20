Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Cedric Soares

Cedric Soares’ bewildering time in North London may finally be drawing to a close. The veteran fullback, who did not travel with Arsenal to the United States, is drawing interest from Villareal in Spain and Benfica, Porto and Sporting CP in his native Portugal. Soares, who spent the second half of last season on loan to Fulham, is in the final year of his contract. Arsenal aren’t going to renew it.

Soares loan in January 2020 made sense. He was an experienced backup in a position, fullback, where Arsenal didn’t have much depth at the time. The permanent signing, however, made little to no sense. From his limited minutes on loan, it was clear he wasn’t an Arsenal level player. We can chalk that up to the COVID disruption of the transfer market, the transition in leadership at the club, and the dying embers of Kia Joorabchian’s influence on Arsenal dealings. But there’s no two ways about it, it was a bad contract.

Since signing the deal, Soares has played sparingly and mostly ineffectively for the Gunners. He’s had a few bright spots in his limited appearances, but mostly, of all the Arsenal players all-time, Cedric Soares definitely was one.

He’ll likely return a nominal fee, at best. I wouldn’t be surprised if his contract was terminated by mutual agreement to facilitate a move. If it ends up that way, hopefully that’s the last time Arsenal go that route. It’s not good business and not a habit you want to form.