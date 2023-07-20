Thursday Cannon Fodder: oooh to be

I’ll tell you what, watching Arsenal win 5-0 in person is fun. The Gunners dominated the MLS All Stars last night, as you’d expect a top Premier League team to do against a bunch of guys that had only a handful of training sessions together as a group. The crowd was mostly pro-Arsenal, which was fun, and Audi Field is a great place to catch a match.
Thoughts and observations on the game:
- You cannot say enough good things about William Saliba. If he stays on this course and healthy, he will be considered the best CB in the world at some point in his career. Had he not gotten hurt, I think Arsenal would have pushed City to the final week of the Premier League season and may have been able to hold them off.
- Jakub Kiwior wasn’t as influential as he was against Nurnberg. And let’s be honest, there is only one person who can play the Oleksandr Zinchenko role from left back and that guy’s initials are OZ.
- In the second half, Jurrien Timber played the same, inverted fullback role from the right side and looked really good doing it. We should reserve judgment until we’ve seen more (and it’s come against stouter opposition), but Timber is going to play more than just a backup’s role this season,
- Timber’s solid performance isn’t great news for Ben White, however. Benny Blanco didn’t have a great match. He was loose in possession and took up some questionable defensive positions at times. But it’s preseason. It’s going to take more than one game’s performances to displace a regular starter from last season.
- Jorginho was excellent on the ball. His limited physical capabilities are well-known at this point, but when he’s in possession, he rarely misplaces a pass. Defensively, he reads the game well and takes up good positions to disrupt play, but sometimes isn’t quick enough to make the tackle.
- Fabio Vieira was fine. I think to get a real read on where he is in his development, I’d have to watch his matches back, specifically looking for him. He just doesn’t stand out.
- Leandro Trossard was really good on the ball and scored a nice goal, too. He was forced off with a knock, but it’s not thought to be serious.
- The central midfield trio of Jorginho, Vieira, and Trossard unsurprisingly had a bit of trouble controlling the middle of the field and dictating the tempo of the game.
- Eddie Nketiah had two very nice long runs on the ball, both of which won free kicks. He’s not really a winger, though.
- Bukayo Saka is a menace. Poor Alvaro Barreal. The man isn’t even a left back and Wayne Rooney throws him to the wolves in an All Star game, asking him to defend one of the best wingers in the world.
- Gabriel Jesus looked lively. I think we’ve forgotten, at least a little, how good he was in the Arsenal attack before the World Cup. He looks as if he is back to that level.
- Kai Havertz “redeemed” himself from his oh-fer in the skill competition (as if he needed to) by scoring a nice volley goal. He already looks comfortable in the left 8. Not for nothing but Havertz’s height provides a nice bonus for Arsenal — it can be a receiving target for throw-ins. Several times on the left Kieran Tierney threw the ball to his head for a flick or control.
- Takehiro Tomiyasu looked composed and marshaled the defense well from centerback.
- Martin Odegaard looked great. He is so composed on the ball and finds tiny passing lanes to get himself out of tight spaces.
- Gabriel Martinelli looked as if he hasn’t missed a beat after his recovery from his ankle problem.
- Kieran Tierney had a solid game. He’s still a good footballer, even if he’s not perfectly suited to Mikel Arteta’s system. Arsenal should not sell him to Newcastle, except for a king’s ransom — £40M, minimum. He’s way too much of an improvement for them replacing Dan Burn at left back.
- Declan Rice looked fine. He’s clearly still learning the system and his teammates tendencies. He’ll get there.
