Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Mohammed Kudus

Arsenal have been linked with a £40M move for Ajax and Ghanaian international attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus. The 22-year old is versatile — he can play AM, RW, and false 9 — and brings goal-scoring flair. He potted 11 in 30 appearances in the Eredivisie and 4 in 6 in the Champions League last season.

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in his services. That said, both reports come from the Daily Mail, so they should be taken with a grain of salt. As for United’s interest specifically, it’s not hard to link Erik ten Hag with players he coached at Ajax.

Mohammed Kudus - Ajax 2022-2023 Radar pic.twitter.com/rZJ4lUfD2Z — Cannon Stats (@CannonStats) June 7, 2023

Kudus is left-footed, so like Bukayo Saka, he’d be cutting in from the right wing onto his favored side to shoot. That’s probably part of the reason Arsenal are interested in him — to be a backup / rotational option for Saka with the upside of being able to fill in elsewhere across the attack.

Whether Kudus or somebody else, it seems as if Arsenal might move for another central midfielder / winger / attacker before the close of the transfer window, adding to their substantial £200M+ spending spree this summer. Mikel Arteta suggested his team might not be done in the market saying, “there’s still a lot of time left...we’ll have to see how things develop in the next couple of weeks. We will be alert, there’s still time to do things, there’s still time for exits as well, obviously, so I’m sure things will move.”

The links with João Félix have re-emerged, although Barcelona seem to be the frontrunners. The Gunners were reportedly interested in Xavi Simons before he returned to PSG to be loaned to RB Leipzig. Do you notice a trend here?

The prevailing wisdom is that additional incoming transfers are contingent on player sales. Folarin Balogun is the big domino to fall (or not). If he goes, the Gunners likely put the £30M+ he fetches towards another attacker. If he stays, it’s much less likely the club add another body to the attacking stable.

Kieran Tierney is another player who could be on the way out. The most recent rumor has him heading back to Celtic on loan to reunite with Brendan Rodgers. A Tierney loan doesn’t really move the needle for the Gunners, especially because Celtic likely don’t have the money to cover all his wages.

Thomas Partey is the other big “will he, won’t he” question mark this summer. Right now, the scales seem to be tipping in favor of him remaining in North London. Arsenal are reportedly willing to move the central midfielder but want a substantial fee in return.

Honestly, I can’t speak all that much to Kudus’ quality. I’ve seen bits of his play in the Champions League, but (surprise, surprise) I’m not a regular watcher of the Eredivisie. He seems to fit the bill for players Arsenal have been targeting — young, versatile, strong dribbler, and accurate passer. So if he’s the guy Mikel Arteta and Edu want, I’m going to trust their evaluation. There are several dominoes that have to fall before this move can happen, so we don’t need to be on high alert. And remember, the sourcing on this particular rumor isn’t the most reliable. But we have to feed the beast.