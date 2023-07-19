Wednesday Cannon Fodder: skills

Happy Hump Day TSFers! Today is an excellent day because in less than 12 hours, I’ll be cheering on the Arsenal in person. The Gunners won the MLS All Star Skills Challenge on the crossbar challenge, with Auston Trusty nailing the winning 40-yard shot. MLS All Star Skills Challenge winners, you’ll never sing that!

It looked as if Arsenal were going to run away with the competition after they won the first two events, the accuracy shooting and touch challenge. But the MLS all stars won the cross and volley challenge (complete with an oh-fer from Kai Havertz) to get themselves on the board. Arsenal won the passing challenge, with Jorginho putting in a particularly impressive performance, as you’d expect.

But the setup of the competition allows for either side to win the whole thing in the crossbar challenge. Both teams had to hit the bar 5 times to unlock the winning shot opportunity, less the number of points won from the previous challenges — Arsenal had to hit it twice, MLS four times. The Gunners had several chances to hit the winning shot before MLS were shooting for the win but couldn’t seal the deal. Aaron Ramsdale looked likeliest to hit the bar from 40-yards for the Gunners, but it was Auston Trusty who eventually won it.

It was a fun event, and it seemed like the guys enjoyed themselves. It’s silly to try to take anything away from the performances — the events are so far from any game situation as to be completely useless for evaluating players. But I will say that Jakub Kiwior balled out, his touch and accuracy is impressive for a defender. Aaron Ramsdale thoroughly enjoyed himself. That man seems to always be smiling. It’s great.

In lieu of a Sporcle, here’s a fun web-based sports trivia game. You’re given 10 sports to start and 10 countries one at a time. You match the country with the sport based on which you think has the best (highest) world ranking in that sport. But be careful, even though you know the U.S. is #1 for Basketball, you might be better served to match the States with a different sport (say, Baseball) to keep Basketball free for another country because fewer countries in the world are good at Baseball. The goal is to get the lowest score.

https://austinkrance.com/pages/games

In the odds and ends category, Arsenal Twitter mainstay Poorly Drawn Arsenal (@cantdrawarsenal) made a graphic for tonight’s match that MLS tweeted out and Arsenal retweeted! Very cool!