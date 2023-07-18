Arsenal reveal 2023-24 away kit

Arsenal debuted their 2023-24 away kit today with the typical aplomb and a sweet hype video. The jersey is base yellow with squiggly black lines that, while they appear to be of random design and direction, are actually inspired by the boundaries of Islington.

Ready to broadcast Islington’s finest to the world



Introducing the new Arsenal x @adidasFootball 23/24 Men’s Team away kit — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 18, 2023

My initial reaction when I saw the leaked images a while back was one of dislike. The jersey looks more like an avant garde art piece than a football kit. Arsenal are not a club to get experimental with their kit patterns other than a few deviations like the bowling alley carpet kit. Instead, the Gunners have generally opted for clean cut, traditional looks, which is part of the reason why this release seems so jarring. It also feels “off” because we’re used to Arsenal yellow + black of the bruised banana with straight lines and harsh angles whereas the black lines on this yellow kit are free-form.

I’ll admit that despite my initial reaction, the kit is already starting to grow on me. Hopefully that continues because it’s the away kit for this season, so I’ll be seeing a lot of it. What are your thoughts on the kit?