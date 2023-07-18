Tuesday Cannon Fodder: Cloud 9

Arsenal holding part of preseason in Washington, D.C. is awesome. The combination of my club and my city is thrilling. I suppose that is to be expect when you combine two things I’m particularly fond of. I’m ravenously scouring Twitter and Instagram for photos of my favorite players out and about in town.

And they didn’t disappoint. After training at George Mason, the players, who are staying in the District proper, had some time to sightsee and wander about D.C. They gallivanted about town on the ever-present rental scooters and visited the monuments and memorials- I saw pictures from the MLK, WWII, Washington, Lincoln, and the outside of the White House. A Portuguese speaking crew of Gabriel Magalhaes, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Gabriel Martinelli, and Jorginho set out together. Rob Holding and Aaron Ramsdale traveled together, and they may have been joined by Bukayo Saka. This was by far my favorite from the photos and videos I saw.

Aaron Ramsdale doing the "finger on top" picture with the Washington Monument



From Rob Holding's Instagram story.https://t.co/d4tvDvSRN8 — Aaron Lerner: new year, same me (@AaronCLerner) July 17, 2023

The supporters are having a great time, too. There was what looked to be a great event at a local bar where Ray Parlour, Lauren Etame Mayer, Stuart MacFarlane, Gunnersaurus, and others from the club showed up with the Invincibles trophy (or a replica) to chat and take pictures with fans.

Tonight, Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz, Folarin Balogun, Eddie Nketiah, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Rob Holding, Marquinhos, Aaron Ramsdale, and Karl Hein participate in the MLS Skills Challenge (competitions and rules here) which will stream on Apple TV.