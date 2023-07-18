Arsenal’s summer transfers are signs of an evolving squad

Arsenal’s purchase of Declan Rice is status-changing for the club. Arsenal, who hadn’t spent above £20m until 2014 have now spent five times that amount on a player less than a decade later. Rather than seeing which superstar was being moved on by a super club, Arsenal went and got the best player available for a position of need. The move for Declan Rice will change the perception of Arsenal, but it is also one a in a series of moves that Arsenal have made this summer that have evolved the squad into a Champions League ready team.

Last season, Arsenal were able to use a core of thirteen players who played at least 900 Premier League minutes—the equivalent of ten games. But part of that was the ability to make wholesale changes in the Europa League and the sacrifice of the Cup competitions. By comparison, Manchester City had 18 players who played that amount, but no outfield player played more than 3,000 minutes, with Rodri clocking up 2,911. Arsenal, on the other hand, had four players who played over 3,000 Premier League minutes, with a fifth, Granit Xhaka, falling seven minutes short of that threshold. It’s not a sustainable amount across multiple competitions; but Arsenal didn’t have the squad last season to maintain a style of play and play multiple competitions. This is what this summer has addressed.

To be sure, two of Arsenal’s signings are going to be in the starting lineup. Kai Havertz and Declan Rice should start on the first day of the season, and indeed, the plan likely means Rice is likely going to be towards the top of minutes played this season. These are players for the starting lineup, and with Granit Xhaka departing, Kai Havertz will take his position, though probably not his role. Should Thomas Partey remain at Arsenal, he won’t be a starter, but you imagine he would be in the group of players that plays with some regularity. Indeed, towards the end of last season, the use of Partey as an inverted right back points to some flexibility and unpredictability.

With Jurrien Timber’s arrival, Arsenal now have a group of defenders who fit the style of play. Timber, White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Kiwior are all front-footed defenders who can play at centre back, and in the case of White, Timber and Kiwior, they can also play at full back, and play full back as an inverted full back or as a narrower full back, or on the overlap. Tomiyasu, Kiwior, and Timber can cover Zinchenko at left back, and that group of 7 is a healthy amount who should enable Arteta to make one or two changes from game to game.

In midfield, the team picks itself—and should do not only for this season, but for seasons to come. Rice will have capable deputies in Jorginho and potentially Partey; the question for Arsenal is what role Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe take up in midfield, as well as the adaptation of Kai Havertz. Upfront it still feels as if Arsenal might be a winger short—again, depending on Vieira and Smith Rowe, as well as Reiss Nelson, but with the additions made you can see 15 players who will get significant minutes. Some of the things to work out in pre-season, then, are not only how Arsenal will alter their style, and how Havertz will fit in, but how Vieira and Smith Rowe look to grab roles.