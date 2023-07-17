Inter Milan interested in Folarin Balogun Transfer

Inter Milan are expected to make an initial bid for Folarin Balogun, per multiple reports. Arsenal will likely reject it out of hand. The Italian side are expected to offer £34M for the striker. The Gunners reportedly value him at £50M. AC Milan, Marseille, Monaco, and RB Leipzig have also expressed interest in the Arsenal and USMNT striker.

Inter had been pursuing a move for Romelu Lukaku, but those talks have cooled after Chelsea turned down the latest offer. It’s a money issue. Inter don’t have enough (or won’t offer enough) to meet the Premier League sides’ valuations.

Balogun might not be the best example because he’s a promising young player coming off a fantastic season on loan at Reims, but there’s a pretty clear trend here. The financial discrepancy between Premier League clubs and continental sides are going to make transfers difficult. English clubs aren’t going to get as much selling players outside of England, but they’re going to want fees similar to what they think they’d get for selling guys to other PL teams.

Price issues aside, I’m slowly losing confidence that Arsenal actually want to sell Balogun this summer. The transfer buzz has been surprisingly quiet, much less than you’d expect if he was actually going to move. As the season wound down, it seemed a certainty he’d be sold. Now, it’s an open question whether Arsenal should sell Eddie Nketiah, Folarin Balogun, both, or neither.

Balogun has categorically stated that he won’t go out on loan again. He wants (and probably has earned) playing time. But that may be a tough ask at Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus is the starter at #9. It’s congested behind him with Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, and probably Kai Havertz on the depth chart in some order. Balogun is a different type of striker, which may cut in his favor. Arsenal probably could do with having variety in their attacking options and the ability to give opposing defenses a different look.

Of all the Arsenal players who might be sold this summer, Balogun is by far the most valuable and likely to fetch a significant transfer fee that could be put towards another signing. It was thought this was how Arsenal’s summer business would go — get the important incoming signings done, then turn to potential outgoings. Additional incomings are likely contingent on who the Gunners are able to sell and for how much.

Right now, I think it’s still more likely that Folarin Balogun is sold than kept at Arsenal, but the needle on that particular confidence meter is moving away from certainty rather than towards it.