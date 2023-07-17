Arsenal Women at the World Cup: Who is playing?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, with co-hosts New Zealand playing against Norway, before co-hosts Australia face Ireland later on Thursday. There will be four Arsenal players in the opening two matches, with fifteen Arsenal players involved in total.

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Philipines

Frida Maanum has been selected for Norway, and will play a key role in Norway’s midfield. Norway, who were so disappointing in last year’s Euros, have an outstanding midfield and attack, which Maanum will be a key part of. Last year, Maanum played deeper in central midfield, but under new manager Hege Riise, she’s been further up, in her normal #10 role.

Lia Wälti is the Switzerland captain, and Noëlle Maritz will start at right back. The goal for the Swiss should be making the knockout round, and they are favourites to progress from Group A with Norway.

Matches:

New Zealand v Norway, Thursday July 20 12 AM PDT/3 AM EDT/8 AM BST

Philippines v Switzerland, Friday July 21 10 PM PDT (Thursday night)/1 AM EDT/6 AM BST

Switzerland v Norway, Tuesday July 25 1 AM PDT/4 AM EDT/9 AM BST

Switzerland v New Zealand, Sunday July 30 12 AM PDT/3 AM EDT/8 AM BST

Norway v Philippines, Sunday July 30 12 AM PDT/3 AM EDT/8 AM BST

Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Canada, Nigeria

Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley will both have starting roles for co-hosts Australia. Catley, the Matildas vice-captain, will be the starting lineup, while in recent months Foord has played as a second striker off of Sam Kerr in an attacking 4231/442 system.

Katie McCabe captains Ireland, and also takes charge of set pieces. Ireland play a deep lying 541 system, with McCabe as a wingback, and with a shortage of goals from open play, set pieces will be an important component of Ireland’s play.

Sabrina D’Angelo is the Canada backup goalkeeper, while Cloé Lacasse could start, with normal first choice right winger Janine Beckie out with an ACL injury and other choices, such as Nichelle Prince and Deanne Rose, working their way back from injury. Group B is one of the more open groups; Canada are the defending Olympic champions, and Australia are expected to progress, but Ireland and Nigeria are not there to makeup the numbers.

Matches:

Australia v Ireland, Thursday July 20 3 AM PDT/6AM EDT/11 AM BST

Nigeria v Canada, Thursday July 20 7:30 PM PDT/10:30 PM EDT/3:30 AM BST (Friday)

Canada v Ireland, Wednesday July 26 5 AM PDT/8 AM EDT/1 PM BST

Australia v Nigeria, Thursday July 27 3 AM PDT/6 AM EDT/11 AM BST

Canada v Australia, Monday July 31 3 AM PDT/6 AM EDT/11 AM BST

Ireland v Nigeria, Monday July 31 3 AM PDT/6 AM EDT/11 AM BST

Group D: England, Denmark, Haiti, China

Alessia Russo has been named in the England, but is likely the deputy to Rachel Daly upfront. Russo will reprise her role from the Euros, where she was an effective substitute. Lotte Wubben-Moy is among a group of central defenders, with Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood the likely starters. England are among the favourites, but are missing several key players, including Leah Williamson and Beth Mead.

Kathrine Kühl has been named to the Denmark squad. Sent off in the opening group stage match last summer, Kühl has started 10 of 11 games since, and looks to be firmly ensconced in the Danish midfield.

Matches:

England v Haiti, Saturday July 22 2:30 AM PDT/5:30 AM EDT/10:30 AM BST

Denmark v China, Saturday July 22 5 AM PDT/8 AM EDT/1:00 PM BST

England v Denmark, Friday July 28 1:30 AM PDT/4:30 AM EDT/9:30 AM BST

China v England, Tuesday August 1 4:00 AM PDT/7:00 AM EDT/12:00 PM BST

Haiti v Denmark, Tuesday August 1 4:00 AM PDT/7:00 AM EDT/12:00 PM BST

Group E: United States, Netherlands, Portugal, Vietnam

Victoria Pelova has been named to the Netherlands’ squad, who have a tough group to get out of. The highlight is the United States, who the Netherlands lost to in the final of the 2019 World Cup, but what was once a highlighted fixture has become less glamorous, after the Netherlands’ fairly disastrous Euros last summer, and of course, the loss of Vivianne Miedema to ACL injury. Andries Jonker (remember him?) has set the Dutch up in a 352 shape, with Pelova the right wing-back.

Matches:

Netherlands v Portugal, Sunday July 23 12:30 AM PDT/3:30 AM EDT/8:30 AM BST

USA v Netherlands, Wednesday July 26 6:00 PM PDT/9:00 PM EDT/2:00 AM BST (Thursday)

Vietnam v Netherlands, Tuesday August 1 12:00 AM PDT/3:00 AM EDT/8 AM BST

Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa

Sweden are favourites to win the group, and should do well in this tournament. Sweden finished 3rd in the 2019 World Cup, won the Silver Medal in the delayed 2021 Olympics, and were semi-finalists in last summer’s Euros. With Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig, and Amanda Ilestedt, there is a heavy Arsenal presence, with Blackstenius and Ilestedt expected to start up front and in central defence respectively.

Matches:

Sweden v South Africa, Sunday July 23 10:00 PM PDT (Saturday)/1:00 AM EDT/6:00 AM BST

Sweden v Italy, Saturday July 29 12:30 AM PDT/3:30 AM EDT/8:30 AM BST

Argentina v Sweden, Wednesday August 2 12:00 AM PDT/3:00 AM EDT/8:00 AM BST