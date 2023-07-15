Arsenal announce Declan Rice signing

Arsenal finally made the long-anticipated announcement today: Declan Rice is a Gunner. With a £100M + £5M in add-ons price tag, he instantly becomes the most expensive English player ever and the most expensive signing in club history. The 24-year old midfielder is Mikel Arteta’s marquee signing. He’s the guy who is supposed to put Arsenal over the top. No pressure, Declan.

Rice signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the Emirates through 2028 with an option for an additional year. He’ll continue wearing #41 at Arsenal, at least for now. In his first interview with the club, Rice said he wants to spend his “best years” at Arsenal and that he thinks the club can win the Premier League and the Champions League.

Said Mikel Arteta on Arsenal.com:

We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here. Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

Added Edu:

Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels. The process of this transfer has been a big team effort with a clear plan, and we are so happy that Declan is joining us. Declan is a high-quality, young international player who will add great strength to our squad, fitting so well into our strategy of competing with young talented players at the centre of our club. It’s great that Declan will be joining up with Mikel, our coaches and his new teammates in good time ahead of the new season.”

There will be plenty of time to discuss how Mikel Arteta might deploy his £100M man. Right now, let’s just revel in the fact that Arsenal made a huge signing. A young English player, likely future captain of the national team, wanted to come to Arsenal and didn’t want to go anywhere else. What a coup. It’s a testament to Mikel Arteta and Edu’s vision for the club, the Kroenke’s support of that plan, and the talent of the other players at the club.

Arsenal are back in the Champions League. Arsenal are a glamor club. We’ve got our Arsenal back. And we’ve got Declan Rice!