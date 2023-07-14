Arsenal announce Jurrien Timber signing

Arsenal have completed their signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax, the club announced. The Gunners paid £34.3M plus up to £4.3M in add-ons for the 22-year old defender. The Dutch international has signed a five-year contract with Arsenal. Timber will wear #12, a number that recently became available because William Saliba switched to #2.

Said Mikel Arteta: “We’re really excited that Jurrien has joined us. He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality.”

Edu added: “We are very happy to bring Jurrien to Arsenal. He is a player that we have admired for a long time, so it’s a credit to everyone in our team that made this happen. Jurrien is a young talented international player, who fits our vision of competing with a young strong squad. I know Jurrien cannot wait to get started and we’re really hoping that he will be a great success here for many years.”

Timber has followed Arsenal for most of his life, which he attributes to his brothers (his twin Quinten plays for Feyenoord and his older brother Dylan plays for VVV-Venlo in the Dutch second division). Jurrien said that Robin van Persie and Thierry Henry were among his favorite players growing up. The Timber family are of Aruban and Curaçaoan descent (both islands are part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands), and his brother Dylan plays for the Curaçao national team. Jurrien has 15 senior caps for the Netherlands, while his twin Quinten has yet to make his senior international debut.

As Mikel Arteta alluded to and we’ve written about here, one of Timber’s most attractive attributes is his versatility — he can play right back, right centerback, and on the right side of a back three. He’s an elite passer and progressive dribbler. He will help Arsenal get the ball up the pitch, a critical, nay, required trait for defenders in Arteta’s system. Timber will provide cover for William Saliba at RCB, a rotational option to give Ben White some time off at RB, and may play as an inverted fullback on the right to mirror Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Timber will almost certainly be on the plane to the United States with the team, and we should see his debut in Arsenal colors in one of the stateside matches.