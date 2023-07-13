Report: Arsenal open transfer talks for Brazilian midfielder Bitello

Arsenal have started transfer negotiations for Brazilian midfielder Bitello, per 90min. Club scouts recently watched the 23-year old help Gremio to a penalty victory in the Copa de Brasil over Bahia. The versatile attacker can play as an 8, 10, false-9, and on the right wing. Reports are that Gremio would be ready to part with him for £8.5M plus a sell-on clause.

There’s a minor hitch, however. Gremio reportedly want to keep him at the club for the remainder of the season. The Brasileiro plays a summer schedule and Gremio are currently tied second in the table, ten points behind leaders Botafogo. In the past, Premier League sides have seen Brazilian players join in the January window, after their season back home has concluded, see e.g. Bruno Guimaraes.

Said Renato Gonçalves, Brazilian-based deputy manager of the SBN Barca site:

Bitello improved a ton this season playing with Luis Suárez (yep, that one). He’s a bit of a tweener, though. Not quite a winger, not quite a 10, but definitely has a ton of skill, good pace and makes really good runs in the final third. He carries the ball and runs at people well. If I had to compare him to someone in the current Arsenal squad, I’d say Smith Rowe. He’s not a scorer but he’s one of those who’s always involved in what the team does well up front, and he’s playing for a top team in Grêmio...so he’s used to big teams and big games.

A few things stand out from Renato’s comments and scouting reports elsewhere online that make it seem as if Bitello would be a good fit at Arsenal — pace, good movement, positional flexibility, and progressive dribbling. He checks a lot of Mikel Arteta’s boxes. And it just so happens that one of the biggest holes in the Arsenal roster is backup right wing, a spot that Bitello has experience playing.

The one “negative” is that despite being 6’0 tall, Bitello is slight and can be pushed off the ball. He’d have to get stronger to succeed in the Premier League, but we’ve seen the Arsenal staff manage that with other players like Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

When you see Arsenal linked with a Brazilian player, you immediately think it’s an Edu deal. And this one is no different — the Arsenal sporting director and his contacts back home are doing the heavy lifting.

Edu found a diamond in the rough for the Gunners with Gabriel Martinelli. The jury is still out on Marquinhos. In both of those cases and this one as well, it’s about risk-reward. Bitello (£8.5M), like Martinelli (£6M) and Marquinhos (£3M), won’t cost much. But the potential reward should he pop off is massive. If he doesn’t, like it appears Marquinhos may not (but I wouldn’t count him out yet, he’s still just 20 years old), who cares? You didn’t spend much and can probably recoup your initial outlay.

Keep in mind that the links to Bitello haven’t yet come from any of the usual suspects for reporting Arsenal news, so temper your expectations. It may be nothing more than outlets plumbing the depths and creating content to feed the beast. But the move makes sense, and I’m not sure how connected the usual sources for Arsenal transfer news are to the club’s recruitment efforts in Brazil. I seem to remember both the Martinelli and Marquinhos moves happening with little anticipatory fanfare. Bottom line: we’ll see!