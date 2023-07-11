Arsenal Women receive first official kit from adidas!

Adidas have decided to mix things up this season and provide the women and men’s teams at Arsenal with different kits. Luckily for Arsenal Women, they will not have to wear those atrocious yellow away kits and instead will have a white, pink, and blue kit in collaboration with Stella McCartney. According to Footy Headlines, this makes Arsenal the first team to have their very own women’s specific away shirt (not including National teams).

Leaked images of the first-ever Arsenal Women’s exclusive Adidas Arsenal kit, the away kit for the 2023/24 season, in collaboration with Stella McCartney. [@cabbycollection, @Footy_Headlines] #afc pic.twitter.com/hvNs7n19LA — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 10, 2023

Not included in the leak are the shorts or socks, I’m hopeful the shorts are matching the accent pink in the shirt and I’d wager the socks to be the pale blue color. I wonder how often moving forward two separate away kits will be in play for the Arsenal, but I will say in year’s when the design is good (last year’s black kit) it makes perfect sense to be aligned, but if the designs are duds, then maybe having more than one options makes total sense!

How do we feel about this women’s specific kit, especially in comparison to the soon to be released cycling jersey the men will be rocking this season?