Who stays, who goes: Eddie Nketiah or Folarin Balogun?

One unanswered question at the end of Arsenal’s season was what was next for Folarin Balogun. The recently declared US international ended a successful loan spell in France’s Ligue Un at Reims, scoring 21 goals, good for 4th in the league behind Kylian Mbappé, Alex Lacazette, and Jonathan David. Having been out on loan, Balogun reportedly does not want to go out on loan again, and nor does he want to be a backup. This is understandable. Having recently become the United States’ #9, with a World Cup in 3 summers, the biggest danger to Balogun’s standing is he essentially doesn’t play, where there’s a greater risk of stagnating. He is, after all, slightly older than Bukayo Saka, and thus, is at a point where he needs to play regularly.

Arsenal are also at a point where the club needs to sell players in order to fund over £200m worth of buys so far this window, assuming no last minute calamity in the moves for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. Recently, Arsenal have not been very good at selling players. Part of that is the profile of those being sold: no club wants to spend serious money on Nicolas Pépé, slightly used, or Cédric Soares, and it’s worth pointing out that when Arsenal have sold more desirable players, they have gotten decent deals, with Joe Willock and Alex Iwobi good examples. Yet there is also a component where Arsenal haven’t sold when they should; when a player has been kept on too long, and then seen their value diminish, such as Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

This is the risk for Balogun—and for Arsenal. There’s no denying that Balogun is a good striker, though what level he reaches remains to be seen. Yet, his profile is completely different to Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal spent £50m for Gabriel Jesus last season, and in the first half of the season he was a catalyst for the Gunners’ participation in the title race. He is not going to be dropped and is central to how Arsenal play. This conundrum already exists for Eddie Nketiah, who has tried to adapt his game to do some Gabriel Jesus things, and filled in well for Jesus last season. Yet, eventually Leandro Trossard went to centre forward, and Arsenal’s attack looked much more like Arsenal.

This is likely to be repeated this season. What Mikel Arteta has largely shown is that he wants backup players who can do similar things to the first choice players. Arteta looks for specificity and flexibility, but he also looks for similarity, which is why I think Trossard, and indeed Kai Havertz, are going to be the backups for Gabriel Jesus next season, and why Reiss Nelson is going to be the backup for Gabriel Martinelli, for those players are somewhat analogous in profile.

This certainly leaves Balogun on the outside looking in, with rumours gathering around a move to Chelsea for a hefty fee. Perhaps it is conjecture, for Chelsea’s big spending American owner buying the new USMNT #9 certainly doesn’t need much imagination. But if there is a deal there, it is one Arsenal should take. Indeed, the likelihood of Balogun being on the outside looking in also exists for Nketiah, and if there is an offer for both, Arsenal should take advantage. Nketiah had a good spell filling in for Jesus, and scoring 4 goals in 9 starts. And yet, that Arsenal’s attack looked better with Trossard is perhaps ultimately more important. Arsenal’s attack isn’t structured for the centre forward to score a lot; it’s structured for all five of Arsenal’s attacking players to share the burden of scoring. In that sense it’s unpredictable, and as exciting as Nketiah and Balogun can be, both are more predictable strikers.

Predictability can be a good thing in football, but as Arsenal look to go up a level, it’s unpredictability that is more necessary. And with that, there’s less of a place for Balogun and Nketiah. For Arsenal to take advantage of their talent, and to take advantage of the Academy system that produced them, the most logical step is for Arsenal to sell while their market value is high.