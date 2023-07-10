Sambi Lokonga ruled out of Arsenal Germany trip with injury

Albert Sambi Lokonga has not traveled with Arsenal for the club’s preseason training camp in Germany because of a “small muscular injury,” the midfielder confirmed on Instagram. It’s disappointing for the young Belgian, who spent the second half of last season on a somewhat unsuccessful loan at Crystal Palace. As we saw with Fabio Vieira last season, participating in preseason is essential to getting off to a fast start.

A healthy Lokonga would likely have gotten meaningful minutes in the friendly against Nurnberg later this week, which could have helped rehabilitate his standing with Mikel Arteta. It’s safe to say that after some shaky performances, early substitutions, and his middling to poor loan, Lokonga does not have the manager’s trust.

He probably is nursing an injury given that he was pictured in training with the Gunners at London Colney. But I wonder if a more integral player would have traveled with the club even if they were carrying a slight knock. Lokonga has been linked with a move away from North London, likely to Burnley to link up with fellow Belgian Vincent Kompany, who is said to admire his game. Perhaps when Arsenal and Sambi added the transfer / loan possibility to the equation it tipped the scales of him staying in London.

It doesn’t seem as if Sambi Lokonga has a long-term future in North London. Such is football. Arsenal should be able to get decent value for him regardless because of his age.