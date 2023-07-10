Monday Cannon Fodder: international

In the words of Jason Derulo, “I’m that flight that you get on, international.” Actually, this post has nothing to do with me and everything to do with the USMNT in the Gold Cup and Arsenal traveling to Germany. Whatever. Sidenote: if you don’t sing-song Jason Derulo’s voice as Jay-son Derulo, you didn’t do it right.

Matt Turner had a moment last night. With the U.S. trailing 2-1 with about 6 minutes remaining in extra time, he collected the ball at midfield after a U.S. corner. He pinged a perfect, 40-yard crossfield ball that helped set up the tying goal. Later, he saved two penalties to lead the U.S. to a quarterfinal victory over Canada. Could he have done better on Canada’s go-ahead goal? Maybe. It looked like he might have been slightly off the angle, but the wicked deflection off Matt Miazga’s leg significantly lessens the blame.

I wonder where he learned / improved his distribution like that? Hm. The penalty saves were all him. He’s saved numerous at the international level, and he seems to be particularly good at it. Maybe he can teach Aaron Ramsdale a thing or two about stopping spot kicks.

The Gunners are in Germany this week at adidas headquarters for a preseason training camp and a match against Nurnberg on Thursday. All four of Gabriel Martinelli, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Mohamed Elneny are with the team and in training. Ethan Nwaneri is also in the traveling group.

After the match against Nurnberg, the club head back to the U.K., presumably to do some laundry and repack their bags because they head to the U.S. on Sunday. The hope and expectation is that Declan Rice will be flying out with the team. Arsenal play against the MLS All-Stars in D.C. on Wednesday the 19th, Manchester United at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday the 22nd, and Barcelona at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Wednesday the 26th.