Arsenal confirm Pablo Mari transfer

Pablo Mari will join AC Monza in Serie A, confirmed Arsenal on the club website. The Spanish centerback spent the season on loan with the Italian club and per the terms of his loan will make the £6M transfer permanent because the side avoided relegation. Mari made 31 appearances for Monza, helping them to an 11th place finish. The majority of his missed matches were due to injuries sustained during a random knife attack on shoppers in Milan in October 2022.

Mari first joined the Gunners in January 2020 on loan from Flamengo in Brazil and joined permanently six months later. His acclimation to the club was first cut short by the COVID pause and then by an immediate injury during Project Restart. All told, he made 22 appearances for Arsenal, scoring his loan goal for the club against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League.

His was the first transfer of the Mikel Arteta era at Arsenal. It came out of left field and seemed a strange move. It was low risk, low-to-medium reward. Arteta needed a left-footed centerback. There weren’t many options available in the January window and even fewer that fit within the club’s limited budget. The Gunners spent approximately £7 to acquire Mari, the move didn’t really work out, and we move on. With the loan fees paid by Udinese in 2021-22 and Monza this season, Arsenal come out more or less even on the transaction.

Best of luck to Pablo in his next chapter. The Arsenal roster just got a bit less handsome.