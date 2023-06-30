Friday Cannon Fodder: toss a coin

Last night, I started watching season 3 of The Witcher. I enjoyed the episodes I watched and have a few more before I have to wait for the rest of the season to release at the end of July. I’m sure there is a business reason for staggered release of original content on the streaming platforms rather than releasing things all at once, but I don’t like it.

I think the time is right for another one of these — for those of you who are newer here, we periodically do a “what are you watching / reading” post so that people can find new stuff to enjoy. We’re also watching Silo (Apple TV) chez Aaron — think The 100, Man in the High Castle, Snowpiercer, and Altered Carbon mixed together. It’s dystopian sci-fi (ish) with a dash of suspense / mystery thrown in. We’re thoroughly enjoying it.

For whatever reason, probably the stylized combat, writing about The Witcher made me think of the show Into the Badlands (3 season on Netflix) from a few years ago. I would recommend that one if you think you might have similar show tastes to me — I really enjoyed it. The martial arts are especially well choreographed and executed.

Happy Friday TSF!