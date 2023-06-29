Arsenal Women sign Cloé Lacasse

Arsenal Women have confirmed the signing of 29-year old Canadian attacker Cloé Lacasse, who arrives from Benfica. Lacasse scored 102 goals in 131 games for Benfica, including 5 goals in this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League, against Rosengård, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.

Lacasse was a target for Arsenal in the January window. A right footed forward, she can play all across the attacking line, but usually plays as a wide forward. Able to score with both feet, she can play either on the right or the left, and looks to get in behind. For those reasons, she was a target in January, as a replacement for Beth Mead. Now, Arsenal have the capability to mix and match their wide forwards. She’s a good dribbler, who targets the sides of the penalty box.

A taste of what's to come...



How excited are you with the signing of @cloe_lacasse, Gunners? #UWCL // @ArsenalWFC pic.twitter.com/V1Ow5aDCPp — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) June 29, 2023

Lacasse joins Sabrina D’Angelo in Canadian representation at Arsenal, with both being named to the Canada World Cup squad. Speaking to Arsenal.com, Lacasse said, “I’m super excited and enthusiastic to get started here.” Jonas Eidevall said, “I’m really pleased that we have signed Cloe to strengthen our forward line here at Arsenal. Cloe is a proven goalscorer and has shown her quality over a number of seasons in two European leagues as well as the Champions League. She will add a different dimension to our attacking game and I’m looking forward to working with her.”

Welcome to the Arsenal @cloe_lacasse pic.twitter.com/2nWibDzdDQ — Laura Veen Comps Specialist (@veencomps) June 29, 2023

Arsenal are likely to complete a third transfer next week, with Alessia Russo expected to be announced before England depart for Australia.