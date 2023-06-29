Thursday Cannon Fodder: smokin’

The smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires is back in the D.C. area. Washington was on the list of cities with the worst air quality yesterday. According to the Washington Post, we were the second-worst in the world this morning. Neat!

For those of you who don’t live in an area affected by the smoke plumes, I’ll give you a short rundown. You can see it and smell it in the air. It irritates your eyes if it’s thick enough / you’re out long enough. I’m relatively healthy — I can feel it in my lungs after being out with the puppy for his abbreviated (25 minutes) morning walk and that’s while wearing a mask. It also gave me a headache that I’m working to shake off. It’s not fun.

We’re going to be spending as much time as possible inside today. In my exact location, the air quality is currently “Orange” which means it is unhealthy for sensitive groups (children, the elderly, people with medical conditions). It is expected to get into “Red” which is unhealthy for everybody.

Stay safe, y’all!