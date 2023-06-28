Arsenal announce the signing of Kai Havertz

Arsenal have completed their first signing of the summer, confirming the arrival of Kai Havertz. Havertz, who turned 24 a little over two weeks ago, joins from Chelsea for a fee rumoured to be £65m and signs a long-term contract.

Kai Havertz is a Gunner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/76j5BStw9e — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2023

Havertz, who will wear the #29 shirt, moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2020. Despite scoring the winning goals in the 2021 Champions League final and 2021 Club World Cup, there is a sense that Havertz didn’t fully reach his potential at Chelsea, scoring 19 goals in 3 Premier League seasons.

However, the German is still highly rated, and given Chelsea have had two different Frank Lampard spells in the last three years, along with a doomed Graham Potter managerial stint and found their club sanctioned because of the owner, Roman Abramovich’s alleged aiding of a murderous dictator, it is possible that the general instability at Chelsea played a role in Havertz not finding his best form.

While it remains to be seen where Havertz plays for Arsenal, the smart money is as one of the two central attacking midfielders. Indeed, speaking to Arsenal.com, Mikel Arteta said, “Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.”

Havertz makes intelligent late runs to the penalty box, and he finished last season with 10.8 npxG - a figure that, at Arsenal, would’ve been the second highest in the team, just over Martin Ødegaard and behind Gabriel Jesus.