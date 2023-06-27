Arsenal submit third Declan Rice bid, meet West Ham £100M valuation

There you have it £100M + £5M in add-ons — Arsenal have submitted a third bid for Declan Rice, as reported by David Ornstein (of course. who else would). West Ham got to their valuation. The Gunners are determined to get their man. And now we play the waiting game. Manchester City may be given the opportunity to submit another bid of their own should they choose, but I’d expect Arsenal aren’t going to let the offer sit open forever. Both clubs need to get on with summer business, after all.

The fee, if accepted, would make Rice the most expensive British player ever and Arsenal’s most expensive signing ever. It would dwarf the current club record £72M transfer for Nicolas Pépé. Will Declan Rice live up to the price tag? Time will tell, but clearly Mikel Arteta, Edu, & the Arsenal Board are convinced.

If Manchester City do submit another bid, which I’m not sure they will, I doubt it will be materially all that different from Arsenal’s third. It will come down to where Declan Rice wants to spend his next few years, as the most reliable sources have been reporting from the off. They’ve also been saying that he wants to stay in London and play for Arsenal.

The Declan Rice transfer saga is nearing its conclusion. I’ve consistently said I thought he would wind up at Arsenal. My goodness would I love to have been right on that one. Not for my own ego (okay, a little bit for that), but mostly because he’d be a massive upgrade, a statement signing, and would cement Arsenal as bona fide Premier League title contenders.