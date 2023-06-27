Arsenal honored by UEFA for community service, inclusion

Arsenal have been named one of the inaugural recipients of UEFA’s FootbALL award for their No More Red campaign to combat knife violence among London teenagers and for being the first club to fully integrate British Sign Language into their home matchdays. The club have consistently shown a commitment to community service and involvement, dating back to even before the establishment of Arsenal in the Community in 1985.

The UEFA FootbALL program “highlights the power of football to drive positive social change across European communities and advocates that the game is open to all to enjoy, play, learn and develop...composed of three pillars – the Campaign, the Platform, and the Activation.” The initiative was announced in early June at the Champions League final, and the award selections are made by UEFA’s Human Rights Steering Group.

Arsenal will be honored alongside the Royal Belgian Football Association, the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, and Lillian Thuram at the 2023 UEFA RESPECT Forum taking place in Frankfurt, Germany from 28-29 June. The Belgian federation is being honored for their sustainability efforts, anti-discrimination programs, and resources towards refugee and disabled footballers to enhance access to football. The German leagues are being recognized for their anti-discrimination campaigns and for being the first leagues to include mandatory sustainability criteria in their club licensing regulations. Lilian Thuram is being honored for his work as an anti-racism advocate.

Congratulations to all the winners!