Monday Cannon Fodder: new week

It’s a new week TSFers, full of possibility. This week, it’ll be transfer rumors and news. It’s that time. Fortunately, it seems as if Arsenal’s targets are all known, so we at least won’t have to deal with as much of the being linked to every player under the sun as in the past.

The Kai Havertz signing seems to be done — we’re just awaiting the announcement. Jurrien Timber seems close, too. After a brief blip of panic over Declan Rice, the news seems to be once again heading in the right direction for the Gunners. There has been less noise about Romeo Lavia, but I suspect that will come if / when Arsenal seal those other moves.

If Arsenal were to bring in Havertz, Timber, Rice, and Lavia, with some number of outgoings (Xhaka, Partey (?), Tierney (?), Balogun), how would you rate that as a transfer window overall? It would be fewer incoming players overall than in past windows, but arguably more first-team quality ready to make an immediate impact. I’d be really pleased.